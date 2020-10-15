Royal Bank of Canada Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $600.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.31.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $516.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $475.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.86. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $522.77. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.46, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,187 shares of company stock worth $33,294,276. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 12,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.