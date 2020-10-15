Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of AAVVF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 134.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.