Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROYMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royal Mail from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

