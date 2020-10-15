Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.