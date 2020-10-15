RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.01 ($42.36).

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

