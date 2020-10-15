Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Rupiah Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and DDEX. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $267,938.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $554.38 or 0.04872024 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00051209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a token. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 129,712,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,774,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @

Rupiah Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

