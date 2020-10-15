Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the September 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on MXTOF. DNB Markets cut Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group cut Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXTOF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02.

