Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Trading Up 2.2%

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 14,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 4,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

About Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. It offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc in May 2019.

