Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HENKY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

HENKEL AG & CO/S stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.69.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

