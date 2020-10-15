SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Trading Up 61.9%

Shares of SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) were up 61.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered SAS AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56.

SAS AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SASDY)

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also provides air cargo and other aviation services, as well as offers in-flight sales, ground handling services, and technical maintenance services.

