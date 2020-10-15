Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHLAF. HSBC raised Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schindler has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $272.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.58. Schindler has a 12 month low of $201.35 and a 12 month high of $277.45.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

