Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.06. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter worth $2,153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Scholastic by 90.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Scholastic by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

