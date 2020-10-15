SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,520 ($32.92) to GBX 2,690 ($35.15) in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,610 ($34.10) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,737.40 ($35.76).

LON SDR opened at GBX 2,727 ($35.63) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52 week low of GBX 1,711 ($22.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,465 ($45.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,787.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,828.30.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

