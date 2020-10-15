Scotiabank Upgrades Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to “Sector Outperform”

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.74.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.68. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 535,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.