Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Albemarle Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Vertical Group raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $94.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 89,368 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Albemarle by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 33,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

