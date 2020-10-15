SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $425.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter valued at about $7,917,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,532,000 after buying an additional 623,357 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 306.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 291,035 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the first quarter worth $1,177,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.