ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $562.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $562.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.42.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $9.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $507.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $522.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,187 shares of company stock worth $33,294,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.