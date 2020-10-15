SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on STRNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SEVERN TRENT PL/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $32.22 on Thursday. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76.

SEVERN TRENT PL/S Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

