Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Sherritt International Company Profile

