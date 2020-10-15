SHIELD Reaches Market Cap of $583,701.23 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 59.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $583,701.23 and approximately $1,644.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,378.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.74 or 0.03302130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.94 or 0.02293216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00436467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.01113089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00601422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00047073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

