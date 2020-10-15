Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) (LON:ADT1)

Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) (LON:ADT1)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

ADT1 opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.79. Adriatic Metals PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.50 ($2.06).

About Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

