Short Interest in ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Declines By 81.5%

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the September 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 1.27.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

