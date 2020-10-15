Short Interest in Aftermaster Inc (OTCMKTS:AFTM) Grows By 223.6%

Aftermaster Inc (OTCMKTS:AFTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 223.6% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,903,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AFTM opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Aftermaster has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Aftermaster Company Profile

AfterMaster, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device.

