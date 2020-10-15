Short Interest in Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Declines By 91.8%

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the September 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Alpha Bank stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Alpha Bank has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.57.

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

