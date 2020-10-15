Short Interest in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) Rises By 386.7%

Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 386.7% from the September 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,068,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,218,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $831,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBUY opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.42. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $98.99.

