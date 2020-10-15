Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Decreases By 99.6%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the September 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Azimut Exploration stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03. Azimut Exploration has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.35.

Separately, Bank of America raised Azimut Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

