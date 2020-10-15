Short Interest in Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) Drops By 83.8%

Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community First Bancshares stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 199.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Community First Bancshares worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBI opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Community First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $54.36 million, a PE ratio of 238.67 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Community First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

