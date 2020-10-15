Short Interest in Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Expands By 13,300.0%

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 13,300.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Get Cotinga Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.