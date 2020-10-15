Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Expands By 30,700.0%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 30,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

FNX stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $74.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

