Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Decreases By 83.7%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the September 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,197. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.15. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

