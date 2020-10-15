Short Interest in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) Declines By 76.9%

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 79,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 412,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth $1,018,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,217,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after buying an additional 862,500 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A alerts:

HYAC opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Company Profile

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.