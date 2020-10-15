Short Interest in InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Grows By 39,400.0%

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 39,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,868,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ICLD opened at $0.00 on Thursday. InterCloud Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

InterCloud Systems Company Profile

InterCloud Systems, Inc provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services.

