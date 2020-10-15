Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Grows By 650.0%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEUS opened at $53.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23.

