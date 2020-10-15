Short Interest in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Drops By 65.9%

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the September 15th total of 558,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,028. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $219.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.65.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.86%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 158,587 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 621,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares in the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

