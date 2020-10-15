Short Interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) Drops By 47.3%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the September 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PME. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

PME traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 3,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,515. The stock has a market cap of $154.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.06. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 10.50%.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

