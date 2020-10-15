Short Interest in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Rises By 139.7%

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the September 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised shares of R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,179. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.62, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 208.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,250 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 105,607 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,064,652 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 285,995 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 21.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,881 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 158,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.