Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Increases By 131.1%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 131.1% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RF Industries by 400.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 84.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in RF Industries by 9.5% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 51,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock.

Shares of RFIL stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.45. 12,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,646. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 million, a PE ratio of 89.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.65. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RF Industries will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

