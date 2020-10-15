Short Interest in TranSwitch Corp (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Decreases By 99.3%

TranSwitch Corp (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TranSwitch stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. TranSwitch has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications.

