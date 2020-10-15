Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Decreases By 62.1%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the September 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $62.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.62. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

