Short Interest in UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Increases By 1,634.1%

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 1,634.1% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

UBSFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

UBSFY stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $19.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -980.50 and a beta of 0.87.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

