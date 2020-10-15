Short Interest in Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Declines By 99.9%

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 4,920,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Vitasoy International stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Vitasoy International has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Get Vitasoy International alerts:

Vitasoy International Company Profile

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 30 September 2019, investment properties under management stands at S$11.1 billion, comprising 97 properties in Singapore, 35 properties in Australia and 38 properties in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vitasoy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitasoy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.