Short Interest in Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Decreases By 99.6%

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the September 15th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.15.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from $1.15 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

