Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €130.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €127.29 ($149.76).

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €112.40 ($132.24) on Tuesday. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a one year high of €133.39 ($156.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €114.13 and its 200 day moving average is €101.94.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

