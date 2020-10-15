Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $400.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $400.00, but opened at $385.00. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $394.00, with a volume of 59,141 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a market cap of $344.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 447.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 444.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX (13.70) (($0.18)) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX (21.70) (($0.28)) by GBX 8 ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -17.7999989 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silence Therapeutics news, insider Giles Campion bought 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of £19,977.80 ($26,101.12).

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

