Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Receives $78.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 112.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 342.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 225.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 413,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

