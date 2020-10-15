Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Shares Gap Down to $153.25

Shares of Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $153.25, but opened at $146.50. Simplybiz Group shares last traded at $146.49, with a volume of 10,527 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Simplybiz Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.16.

In related news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins acquired 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £7,973.16 ($10,416.98).

Simplybiz Group Company Profile (LON:SBIZ)

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

