Snowflake Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Snowflake in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Snowflake’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $243.18 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

