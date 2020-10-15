Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CGROU)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 2,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 59,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CGROU)

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.