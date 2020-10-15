Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the September 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days.

SWDAF opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

