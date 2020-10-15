Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT Raised to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

SON opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 524.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

